Man dies day after being hit by car while crossing southwest Charlotte road

CHARLOTTE — A 23-year-old man died one day after being struck by a vehicle in southwest Charlotte, police said.

Darian Ivan Gueta-Macias was struck by a Lexus RX350 early Tuesday night while crossing South Tryon Street outside of a marked crosswalk.

Officers found Gueta-Macias lying in the roadway, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

MEDIC transported Gueta-Macias to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he was pronounced deceased the following day.

The driver of the Lexus was screened for impairment and was found not to be impaired, and speed does not appear to be a contributing factor in the collision.

The investigation into the crash remains active and ongoing, with a toxicology report pending for Gueta-Macias.

