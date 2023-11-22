Man dies weeks after being hit by car in south Charlotte, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — A man has died after being hit by a car in south Charlotte earlier this month, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Officers responded to the crash on Nov. 6 and found Marco Antonio Calidonio Morales, 53, lying in the roadway along South Boulevard. Morales was taken to the hospital and died on Nov. 13.

An investigation found the driver of a 2020 Jeep Compass was making a right turn onto South Boulevard when Morales stepped into the driver’s path and was struck by the front side of the Jeep, police said.

The investigation into the crash is still active and ongoing. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call 704-432-2169.

