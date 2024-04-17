Man dies when SUV hits tree, catches fire in Ashe County

ASHE COUNTY, N.C. — A man died after his SUV crashed into a tree and caught fire over the weekend, investigators say.

It happened around 9:45 p.m. Sunday in Ashe County on Low Gap Road near Noel Drive.

Troopers said a Honda Pilot was driving on Low Gap Road when it went off the side of the road and hit a tree, catching fire.

The driver, 58-year-old Randy Thomas Pennington, of Jefferson, died at the scene.

Authorities don’t think speeding or impairment led to the crash.

Low Gap Road was closed for about three hours while the highway patrol investigated.

