Man to face murder charge after killing woman, reports say

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A Statesville man will face a murder charge in the shooting death of a woman, the Statesville Record & Landmark reported.
James Adrian Griffin, 43, is accused of shooting Tasheka Reid Aleryani, 47, Wednesday morning during an altercation at a home on Gay Street.
Aleryani later died from her injuries Thursday night at Atrium Health CMC, the newspaper reported.
Griffin is at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist recovering from a head wound.
Once released from the hospital, he will also be charged with having a gun because he is a felon.
VIDEO: Teen threatens to ‘shoot up’ Statesville church after attempted robbery
©2024 Cox Media Group