Man faces sexual exploitation charges after being found naked with teen

CHARLOTTE — Police arrested a man months after a teen’s aunt said she found the two naked in her bathroom.

Tommy Carrube is facing numerous charges, including rape.

Police said he met the teen online. A search of the teen’s phone found more than 2,000 texts in just over a month.

Police said Carrube texted in June about traveling to her home to engage in sexual acts.

Officers said witnesses were able to help track him down through his license plate.

Investigators arrested him Sunday.

WATCH: Lawsuit filled against Roblox over alleged child exploitation

Lawsuit filed against Roblox over alleged child exploitation

©2025 Cox Media Group