Man finds battered ATM, safe in backyard of University City home

CHARLOTTE — A battered ATM and a safe were found in a wooded area of University City Wednesday afternoon.

A man told Channel 9 he found it in his yard at his home near Prosperity Church Road.

The man told us police checked the serial number and it didn’t come back with a match, so he will be responsible for getting rid of it.

Channel 9 has reached out to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police for more information.

(WATCH BELOW: Driver says company towed car, raised price to $560 to get it back)

Driver says company towed car, raised price to $560 to get it back

©2023 Cox Media Group