Man found dead behind Lincolnton Food Lion identified; no foul play suspected

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has identified the deceased individual found on July 16, 2025, behind the Food Lion on Stanford Road in Lincolnton as Robert Joseph Wolf Jr., a 53-year-old resident of Lincolnton.

An autopsy has been completed, confirming that no foul play was involved in Mr. Wolf’s death.

The investigation by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is ongoing, but the circumstances leading to his death remain unclear.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding Mr. Wolf’s death.

