Man gets maximum sentence after officials find more than 600 child sex abuse material images, videos

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte man will spend the next two decades in jail after being charged with ‘transportation of child pornography’.

From 2018 to 2021, court documents say Jose Emilio Alvarado Ochoa, 45, uploaded child sexual abuse material to his Dropbox account on multiple occasions.

Investigators learned Ochoa had made some of the images and videos that were uploaded, and that child sexual abuse material showed Ochoa sexually abusing a minor.

Officials say the defendant has more than 600 child sexual abuse images and videos. At Wednesday’s sentencing hearing, he was given the maximum sentence at the government’s request.

Ochoa was placed in federal custody before being placed in a federal prison facility. Following his 20-year prison sentence, Ochoa will be under supervised release for 30 years and will register as a sex offender.

