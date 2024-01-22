Man given $300K bond for Alexander County shooting

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — An Alexander County man is in jail with a $300,000 bond after a shooting Sunday night.

Investigators said on Sunday around 10:45 p.m., they were called to McAlpin Lane, between Highway 16 and Church Road south of Taylorsville.

Deputies found a 43-year-old man who had been shot in the abdomen. They learned it happened when a verbal argument escalated into a shooting.

The victim was flown to a hospital in Charlotte for treatment.

The suspect, 58-year-old Christopher Michael Carlay, was still at the home. He was later arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Deputies found a handgun at the home.

Carlay was taken to the the Alexander County jail and given a $300,000 secured bond, with a first appearance scheduled for Monday.

