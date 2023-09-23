Man granted immunity in death case that led to the firing of Chester police chief

CHESTER, S.C. — The murder charges against a man accused of killing another in Caldwell have been dropped, in part due to the handling of the case by the former police chief of Chester.

In January, police charged Willie Caldwell III with murder for the death of Corey Bennett on Steinkuehler Street.

A court document showed Police Chief Curtis Singleton originally believed the killing to be done in self-defense, but he then charged Caldwell with murder.

Singleton was fired in August over allegations that he charged Caldwell without contacting the solicitor.

Channel 9′s partners at the Herald Report say a judge dismissed the murder charge and granted Caldwell immunity, agreeing it was self-defense.

