Man on Harley-Davidson dies after being struck by van

TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. — A 48-year-old motorcyclist was killed after a van pulled out in front of him Monday afternoon along an Alexander County highway, according to state troopers.

The Chevy van was traveling on N.C. Highway 16 when the driver tried to turn left onto Shade Tree Road at about 2:20 p.m. The 1996 Harley-Davidson was going north when it struck the van.

The man on the Harley, Christopher Chad Goans, of Lenoir, died at the scene.

The driver of the van, David Robert Brady, 62, of Conover, was not injured.

He was charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle and failure to yield the right of way.

The initial investigation does not indicate impairment nor speed to be contributing factors.













