Man hit, killed by driver in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. — A man was hit by a driver and killed in Salisbury early Thursday morning, police said.

Just before 4:30 a.m., officers were called to West Jake Alexander Boulevard about a quarter-mile from Main Street. They found 42-year-old David Michael House lying in the road.

First responders tried to save him but House died at the scene.

Police believe House was trying to cross West Jake Alexander Boulevard when he was hit by a car.

The Salisbury Police Department said no other information will be released. The investigation is ongoing.

“The Salisbury Police Department would like to extend our prayers to the House family,” they said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Shue at hunter.shue@salisburync.gov or 704-640-8166.

