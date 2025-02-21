Man indicted for firearm possession by felon after I-485 shooting

CHARLOTTE — Anil Dabydeen, 39, of Charlotte, has been indicted by a federal grand jury for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon after allegedly shooting at vehicles on I-485 on January 8, 2025.

The incident occurred when Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) officers were dispatched to I-485 at the South Tryon Street exit following reports of a shooting.

Witnesses described a male operating a white Honda sedan who was shooting at passing vehicles. Upon arrival, officers found two victims who had been struck by gunfire.

Officers reviewed a video from a witness that allegedly showed a white sedan on the highway and an individual, identified as Dabydeen, brandishing a firearm.

During the investigation, officers pursued a white Honda sedan traveling at high speed, which matched the description from the scene.

Dabydeen was taken into custody after a brief pursuit, and officers recovered a stolen Taurus Model G3c 9mm pistol and a live round of 9mm ammunition from him.

Court documents reveal that Dabydeen has a prior felony conviction for 1st Degree Manslaughter in New York, which prohibits him from possessing firearms or ammunition.

He is currently in custody, and the charge carries a maximum prison sentence of 15 years.

