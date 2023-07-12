Man injured in shooting at lounge in Statesville, police say

STATESVILLE, N.C. — The Statesville Police Department is investigating a shooting at a lounge that has left one person seriously injured.

Just before 3 a.m., police said they responded to reports of shots fired at the Nimbus 9 Lounge on Shelton Avenue.

At the scene, a man was found across the street from the lounge with a gunshot wound. Police said the man had been inside of the business before the shooting occured.

He was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

No suspects have been identified in connection with this case. Police said the investigation is active and ongoing.

VIDEO: Chief: Crowd of 300, mostly teens, was at Anson Co. party before mass shooting

Chief: Crowd of 300, mostly teens, was at Anson Co. party before mass shooting





©2023 Cox Media Group