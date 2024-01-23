Man killed Caldwell County house fire, officials say

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A man has died following a house fire in Caldwell County Tuesday morning, according to fire officials.

The incident occurred around 4 a.m. along Valley Run Street.

Fire officials said a 78-year-old man was killed in the fire, but his wife was able to escape.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

However, firefighters believe it possibly started in a bonus room above the garage.

