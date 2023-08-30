Man killed in motorcycle crash in Burke County, troopers say

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A motorcyclist has died following a collision in Burke County Tuesday evening, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The accident occurred at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Interstate 40 West near Carolina Street SE.

Troopers said a 2000 Yamaha motorcycle was traveling west on I-40 when it struck a 2011 GMC Yukon while attempting to merge into the left lane.

The driver of the motorcycle, 28-year-old Matthew Dewayne Lunsford, was ejected from the motorcycle and struck by the Yukon. Lunsford was then transported to UNC Health Blue Ridge, where he later died.

The driver of the Yukon was not injured, according to troopers.

Following an investigation, troopers said no charges are expected to be filed in this case.

