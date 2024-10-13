Man killed, wife injured after alleged impaired driver hits golf cart

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — One man is dead and his wife is in the hospital after they were struck by a vehicle when they were on a golf cart Saturday afternoon.

State Highway Patrol says they responded to a crash on Hickory Nut Ridge Road Saturday around 3 p.m.

Deputies say a golf cart was making a left turn from a driveway pulling onto Hickory Nut Ridge Road before being struck by a vehicle.

The driver of the golf cart, Roy Epps, 58, was taken by helicopter to Atrium Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

His wife, Julie Epps, 57, was taken to Atrium in Charlotte with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, Cody Pennell, 33, was not injured.

Highway Patrol deputies say their initial investigation indicates impairment to be a contributing factor in the crash.

Pennell was arrested and charged with driving while impaired.

Officials say additional charges are pending upon completion of their investigation and consultation with the Caldwell County District Attorney’s Office.

The road was shut down for approximately one hour while police investigated the scene.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as we get them into the newsroom.

RELATED STORY: 16-year-old charged with hitting, killing Rock Hill high schooler on golf cart

16-year-old charged with hitting, killing Rock Hill high schooler on golf cart

©2024 Cox Media Group