Man missing from Concord found alive in cemetery

CONCORD, N.C. — A man who was missing Sunday evening was found safely in a cemetery in Concord, the Concord Police Department says.

Police say Raymond Kenneth Bowers was found at 8:29 a.m. off Union Cemetery Road in Concord.

He had been missing since Sunday around 8:15 p.m.

PREVIOUS STORY:

The Concord Police Department (CPD) is asking for help from the public to find a missing 80-year-old man.

Officers say they are looking for Raymond Kenneth Bowers. He was last seen walking away from his home on Faith Drive around 4:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Bowers is five feet, nine inches tall, and weighs about 145 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray knit hat, gray sweatpants, a brown flannel shirt, and black sneakers.

Police also say that Bowers is believed to be suffering from a cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Concord Police Department.

