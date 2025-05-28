Man pleads guilty to 2019 killing of 17-year-old in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A man who killed a 17-year-old graduate from Hopewell High School in 2019 will spend the rest of his life in prison, Channel 9 learned Wednesday.

Juan Zamora was arrested and charged in connection with the death of Alysha Johnson, who was killed in a shooting on Beatties Ford Road and LaSalle Street.

Family told Channel 9 that Johnson was getting ready to go into a career in nursing before she died.

The victim’s grandmother said Johnson was killed during a robbery.

Zamora was one of three people originally charged with murder in Johnson’s death. On Wednesday, he pleaded guilty to the crime and was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Charges were dropped against one of the other suspects in the case.

