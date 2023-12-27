Man reported missing in southeast Charlotte found dead, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — A man who was reported missing in southeast Charlotte has been found dead, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.
The body of 36-year-old Cedric Watts was found Wednesday evening.
Watts had been reported missing on Dec. 20.
His family said he was last seen leaving the Villa Cout area in a Lyft rideshare. But they were optimistic that he was okay.
Unfortunately, family members told Channel 9 that they received the devastating news that Watts had passed away.
Police said they are investigating his death; however, foul play is not suspected as the cause.
This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.
