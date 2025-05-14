Man rescued from burning apartment in Hickory, hospitalized for smoke inhalation

HICKORY, N.C. — Firefighters rescued a man from a second floor apartment that caught fire at about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

People nearby tried to reach the man in the apartment along Ninth Avenue Northwest but the smoke and flames were too much for them.

The man was hospitalized after inhaling too much smoke.

One apartment was heavily damaged.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

