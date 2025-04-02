Man sentenced to 7 years in prison for shooting at officers in Clover

CLOVER, N.C. — A man will spend seven years in prison for shooting at Clover Police officers.

Last July, officers responded to a home on Stanton Street due to a domestic violence call.

While at the scene, officers said they shot out, but no one was hurt.

According to the Herald, officers later found William Dean Jefferies inside the home after a four-hour standoff.

Jefferies had apparently passed out after getting intoxicated. He was a Clover town employee at the time of the incident, according to officers.

Officers said Jefferies was initially charged with attempted murder but agreed to a plea of assault and battery instead.

