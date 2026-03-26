Man sentenced to 10 years for transporting minor for criminal sexual activity

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A 27-year-old Rock Hill man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for transporting a 14-year-old girl through the Carolinas for criminal sexual activity, the U.S. District Attorney’s Office stated. Dai Quan Matthew Felix pleaded guilty to transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.

The conviction follows an investigation into crimes committed between August 2024 and November 2024. Federal investigators found that Felix traveled with the victim through North Carolina and South Carolina, during which time he engaged in sexual intercourse with the minor.

Law enforcement officers recovered a phone belonging to Felix during the investigation. The device contained sexually explicit videos featuring both Felix and the 14-year-old victim.

United States District Judge Mary Geiger Lewis presided over the sentencing. In addition to the 120-month prison term, Lewis ordered a 10-year term of court-ordered supervision once Felix is released.

Felix is also required to register as a sex offender for life. There is no parole in the federal prison system.

The prosecution was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide Department of Justice initiative launched in May 2006.

The program coordinates federal, state and local resources to locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the internet.

Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, the initiative also focuses on identifying and rescuing victims of sexual exploitation.

VIDEO: Teen girl charged in Rock Hill robbery death denied release

Teen girl charged in Rock Hill robbery death denied release

©2026 Cox Media Group