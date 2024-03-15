Man sentenced in 2018 brutal murder

CHARLOTTE — A man pleaded guilty Thursday for a brutal murder that happened during the early hours of Nov. 18, 2018, inside a northwest Charlotte, police said.

Carlton Hancock, 52, entered the guilty plea of second-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon as jury selection was underway.

Hancock, 52, attacked Brian Scott Carriker with a hammer, his fists, and/or feet, before stabbing him multiple times in the neck, officials said. Carriker was a guest at the home on Tinnin Avenue.

The suspect drove off after that.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Violent Crimes Apprehension Team apprehended Hancock in High Point later that evening.

A judge sentenced Hancock to more than 30 years in prison for the murder.

