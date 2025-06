CHARLOTTE — A man will spend life in prison for the murder of an east Charlotte cell phone store owner.

A judge handed down that sentence for Tyrone Miller on Tuesday.

The conviction was in connection with the murder of Elchin Khalilov in 2019.

According to prosecutors, Miller shot Khalilov inside his cell phone repair store on Sharon Amity Road.

Miller was later arrested in Texas.

