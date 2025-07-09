Man sentenced to life in prison for 2019 murder near Uptown

CHARLOTTE — Algia Clark Jr. was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after being found guilty of murdering 20-year-old A’mari McCaskill near Uptown Charlotte.

The trial began on June 23 was under the supervision of Superior Court Judge Matt J. Osman.

Clark, 27, was charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The jury found him guilty on both counts.

The conflict between Clark and McCaskill began in April 2019 and escalated over social media. During this period, Clark reportedly questioned whether the dispute would be settled with ‘fades or shots,’ implying a choice between physical fighting or gun violence.

On Aug. 20, 2019, McCaskill and his friends visited a fast-food restaurant in northwest Charlotte.

An acquaintance of Clark’s informed him of McCaskill’s presence, leading Clark to the location.

Surveillance footage showed Clark arriving at the restaurant on foot, entering briefly, and then exiting. Witnesses reported that McCaskill followed Clark to the parking lot, where Clark shot him in the head.

McCaskill was taken to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department investigators recovered a 9 mm cartridge casing from the scene. Witnesses identified Clark as the shooter, leading to his arrest four days later.

VIDEO: Man charged with 20-year-old’s murder near uptown Charlotte, officials say