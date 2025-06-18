Man sentenced to nearly 9 years after being caught with ghost gun in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A man will spend nearly nine years in prison as he was found with a ghost gun.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, in 2023, Phillip Leggett was found carrying what appeared to be a gun in the front pocket of his sweatshirt.

Officers said when they tried to approach Leggett, he ran off.

When they later caught up to him, they recovered two illegal guns, including a ghost gun with a 17-round magazine.

Leggett was a convicted felon at the time of the incident.

VIDEO: ATF trains local law enforcement agencies to recognize ‘ghost guns’

ATF trains local law enforcement agencies to recognize ‘ghost guns’

©2025 Cox Media Group