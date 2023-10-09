Man seriously hurt in hit-and-run in Rock Hill, police say

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A man is seriously hurt following a hit-and-run incident early Saturday morning, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

The accident occurred around 1 a.m. on Celanese Road near Riverview Road.

Police said the man was crossing Celanese Road outside the crosswalk when he was hit by a vehicle. The vehicle then left the scene.

The man was originally taken to Piedmont Medical Center before being transported to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center. His condition has been described as critical, according to police.

Police believe the vehicle involved in this incident is a dark-colored 2006 to 2010 Dodge Charger with damage to the front driver’s side headlight.

Anyone with information about this hit-and-run is asked to call the Rock Hill Police Department at 803-329-7211.

