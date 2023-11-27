Local

Man to spend life in prison in 2018 Alexander County murder

By Dave Faherty, wsoctv.com

Coronavirus directives mean hundreds more North Carolina prisoners go home (WSOC)

By Dave Faherty, wsoctv.com

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — A man accused of wearing an ankle monitor while committing a murder will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Man accused of hiding body on mountainside was wearing ankle monitor, police say

Randy Darryl Shumake pleaded guilty to first-degree murder Monday in the death of Jerry Hayes in August of 2018, Alexander County Sheriff’s Office deputies say.

Investigators believe Shumake hid Hayes’ body on a mountainside two days after he beat and shot the 77-year-old.

Shumake was wearing an ankle monitor at the time of the murder placing him at the crime scene, deputies say.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read