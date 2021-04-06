Man tricks dozens of people out of more than $1 million in romance scam, prosecutors say

Dozens of people looking for love instead found themselves duped out of money totalling more than $1 million.

Now, the suspect is facing federal charges in North Carolina.

Documents lay out how prosecutors say Michael Moore, also known as Bobby Moore, targeted victims on social media and pretended to be their boyfriend to get into their bank accounts.

Prosecutors say he had at least 30 victims, generally over 60 years old.

Here’s an example of the type of lie he’s accused of telling:

Prosecutors say he told one victim that he worked on an oil rig in the Atlantic Ocean, and that his suitcase with his salary inside was detained by customs. He said he needed financial support to release the suitcase.

Then, prosecutors say he also pretended to be an associate of the fake boyfriend and requested more money for extra fees that were also fake.

Messages show that he told one victim to meet him at Charlotte Douglas International Airport to collect $74,000, and also said to “always delete whatever communications between us.”

Moore is charged with wire fraud and allegedly lying to airport officials about where he got the money.

Prosecutors say one of his victims discovered his scheme.

It always important to remember advice from Action 9 when you meet someone online. They might not be who they claim to be.

Never send money to anyone you haven’t met in person. It could save you thousands of dollars and a broken heart.



