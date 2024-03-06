Man from Virginia sentenced for kidnapping Catawba County teenager

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office says a man who was convicted of kidnapping a Catawba County teenager is facing up to 10 years in prison.

According to the sheriff’s office on Wednesday, 23-year-old Cameron Michael Blair pleaded guilty to first-degree kidnapping and indecent liberties with a child this week.

Authorities say Blair met a teenager from Catawba County through an internet game in early 2023. Blair then traveled from his home in Virginia to the teen’s home on April 5, 2023.

Blair was caught when deputies were called for a suspicious vehicle in the teen’s neighborhood. The deputies found Blair and the victim in his car, and they took the victim back to their parent.

According to the sheriff’s office, Blair has been in custody in Catawba County since his arrest. He was sentenced on Tuesday to serve 52-123 months in prison, along with a sentence of 16-29 months that will run concurrently.

