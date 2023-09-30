Man wanted for multi-county check scheme arrested after crashing while fleeing from deputies

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A man accused of check fraud and wanted in six counties was arrested after leading deputies on a chase that ended in a crash.

Before the arrest

Two days before the chase and arrest, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office began investigating a robbery at Farm Systems Inc. on U.S. Highway 64.

According to the business, Andrew James Denton bought many items on different occasions using credit and checks.

The bank that issued the check notified the store that the check was declined due to insufficient funds, and deputies found that some of the items had been pawned.

The day of the arrest

On Sept. 28, RCSO received a tip regarding Denton’s location. They found him traveling on Highway 64 Bypass and tried to stop him, but Denton did not stop and led the deputies on a chase.

Denton kept driving on Highway 64 West onto N.C. Highway 49 South where he crashed into a car that had pulled over to avoid a collision.

After crashing, he tried to run from the scene. Deputies quickly stopped him.

They searched the vehicle and found that the registration plate was altered. Deputies also found an item related to an active fraud investigation.

Donna Ann Denton was a passenger in the car during the incident. She was arrested for an outstanding warrant from Yadkin County for multiple drug-related charges. Paraphernalia was also found in the car.

Both were taken to the Randolph County Detention Center where they stood in front of a magistrate.

Andrew James Denton and Donna Ann Denton mugshots, Source: Randolph County Sheriff's Office

The charges

The magistrate found probable cause for multiple charges relating to the chase and the theft at Farm Systems, Inc., against Andrew Denton.

He faced the following charges in Randolph County:

Felony obtain property by false pretense,

Misdemeanor worthless check,

Felony flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle,

Felony hit/run causing serious injury,

Misdemeanor reckless driving to endanger,

Misdemeanor speeding,

Misdemeanor operate a vehicle with no insurance,

Misdemeanor resisting public officer,

Misdemeanor expired registration card/tag,

Improper passing on right,

Drive left of center, and

Unsafe tires

For these charges in Randolph County, he was issued a $80,000 secured bond. He is likely to face additional charges for the theft at Farm Systems, Inc.

Andrew Denton was also served multiple warrants and orders for arrest from six other counties:

Surry County

Order for arrest for failure to appear on felony obtain property by false pretense and misdemeanor worthless check – closed account

Order for arrest for failure to appear on misdemeanor simple worthless check

Yadkin County

Order for arrest for failure to appear on misdemeanor worthless check

Order for arrest for failure to appear on felony obtain property by false pretense and misdemeanor worthless check

Davidson County

Warrant for arrest for felony obtain property by false pretense

Order for arrest for failure to appear on felony obtain property by false pretense

Stokes County

Order for arrest for failure to appear on misdemeanor worthless check

Order for arrest for failure to appear on felony worthless check, felony obtain property by false pretense

Davie County

Order for arrest for failure to appear on felony obtain property by false pretense

Guilford County

Warrant for arrest for felony flee/elude arrest with motor vehicle,

Fail yield stop sign/flashing red light, and

Unsafe passing yellow line

His total bond amounts to $275,472.72 across the six counties. Denton has first appearances set throughout North Carolina.

The theft from Sept. 26 is still under investigation.

