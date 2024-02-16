Man who missed bond hearing for child sex crime charge says it was a simple mistake

CHARLOTTE — Nate Martin was briefly a wanted man after he didn’t show to his court date on Monday. His attorney said they got their court dates mixed up.

Martin was in court on Friday for a bond adjustment hearing after missing his bond hearing on Monday and being re-arrested on Tuesday. He’s facing charges of statutory sex offenses with a child and indecent liberties with a child.

At the hearing, his attorney told the judge the missed court date was a simple mistake. He says he was under the impression Martin’s next court date was on April 1.

PREVIOUS:

On Friday, prosecutors asked the judge to revoke his bond. Instead, the judge issued a secured bond of $150,000.

The judge also ruled that Martin is to have no contact with the family of the alleged victim.

Martin is also connected to a deadly shooting that led to the sex crime charges.

Police say Brandy Cox and her husband drove from Virginia to Meadowridge Drive to confront Martin - a man they say molested their young relative. Cox was shot and killed in the confrontation. No one has been charged with the shooting, but CMPD did begin investigating the alleged sex crimes as a result.

(Only on 9: Local federal agent helps woman, 80, who was raped in the Bahamas)

Only on 9: Local federal agent helps woman, 80, who was raped in the Bahamas

©2024 Cox Media Group