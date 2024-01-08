Marijuana smell isn’t enough to search car, SC senator poses in new bill

CHARLESTON, S.C. — A South Carolina senator wants to change the way law enforcement handles traffic stops and marijuana arrests.

According to WCIV, Sen. Deon Tedder of Charleston has pre-filed Senate Bill 892. It would ban the smell of marijuana alone from being used as probable cause to search someone’s car when they’re pulled over.

Tedder said the bill aims to protect people who may use legal forms of marijuana such as delta-8 THC, delta-9 THC, and hemp.

But some police officers say the bill may do more harm than good. Chief L.J. Roscoe of Goose Creek, which is outside of Charleston, issued a statement to WCIV saying, “the state of South Carolina already has increasingly high statistics for impaired drivers on our roads. Passing a bill that permits and even encourages people to have marijuana within their cars would likely result in even higher impaired driving numbers.”

Sen. Tedder introduced this bill once before, but he’s optimistic it will make it to committee this time.

Across the state line

It was the smell of marijuana that led to a violent arrest at a bus stop in southwest Charlotte last year. Christina Pierre and Anthony Lee told officers they were smoking a legal marijuana product from a nearby vape shop.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department eventually dropped charges against the couple, but said the department’s crime lab found that they were smoking marijuana that contained a form of THC.

