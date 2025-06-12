Market, eatery opens in SouthPark

CHARLOTTE — The Salted Melon Market & Eatery debuts in SouthPark this week.

The 2,769-square-foot restaurant opened on June 11 at Phillips Place. It is at 6809 Phillips Place Court, Suite A — formerly home to Bonterra. That’s across from The Palm.

“We hope to become a go-to destination for SouthPark residents, workers, and visitors to grab a quick meal, coffee, or smoothie — any time of day,” says Thomas Coker, co-owner.

The counter-service restaurant offers an all-day menu of salads, bowls, sandwiches, and wraps.

