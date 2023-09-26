Massive national development company Trammell Crow to open Charlotte office

CHARLOTTE — One of the most recognizable commercial real estate developers in the U.S. is opening a new office in Charlotte.

Trammell Crow Co. told the Charlotte Business Journal it is opening an office here that will focus on industrial, multifamily and mixed-use development in the region. The new office comes after the developer reestablished a North Carolina presence in 2021 with the opening of its Raleigh office. Trammell Crow will have a temporary office space here while it builds out its team locally, a spokesperson for the developer said.

“We are incredibly excited to be reestablishing a presence in Charlotte, a market that we believe has great growth prospects due to its strong population trends, business-friendly climate and high quality of life,” said Campbell Smith, senior managing director for Trammell Crow’s Mid-Atlantic operations.

Read more about the company's plans here.





