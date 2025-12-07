Matthews first responders save driver from overturned vehicle

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Matthews first responders rescued a driver from an overturned vehicle early Sunday morning, officials said.

A female driver was rescued from an overturned vehicle at the intersection of Sardis Road and Matthews Pineville Road.

Matthews Fire and EMS Department, Medic Ambulance, and Matthews Police responded to the scene of the accident around 3:10 a.m., in heavy fog.

Upon arrival, Matthews Fire and EMS crews stabilized the overturned vehicle and used extrication tools to access the trapped driver, officials said.

The driver was treated and stabilized on a long board with a cervical collar before being freed from the vehicle. She was then transferred to Medic Ambulance crews, who transported her to Novant Main Hospital in Charlotte, officials said.

Fire and police crews remained on the scene to assist Williams Towing in removing the vehicles and reopening the roadway.

WATCH: Bullet rips through door at Gastonia mall as police search for underage shooter

Bullet rips through door at Gastonia mall as police search for underage shooter

©2025 Cox Media Group