Matthews man wins more than $300,000 playing lottery online

MATTHEWS, N.C. — A Mecklenburg County man has won more than $300,000 after playing the lottery online, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

Andrzej Kielbon said he was heading to a car repair shop when he scored the $379,747 jackpot.

“I was getting ready to go to the dealership,” Kielbon recalled. “I woke up a little too early. I would’ve never played if I didn’t get up early.”

Kielbon said he played a $2 ticket on Thursday and won an ‘Epic jackpot’ in the Bison Bonanza game, which is a digital instant game.

“I just play for fun,” Kielbon said. “I didn’t think it was real because I was still half asleep.”

He then claimed his prize at lottery headquarters on Friday. After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $271,520.

Kielbon said he plans to use his winnings to replace his old car with a new, electric vehicle and take a trip to Hawaii.

