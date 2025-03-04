Matthews police ask for help finding missing teen

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Matthews’ Police Department is asking for help from the public to find one missing teen.

Ruslan Randles was last seen walking in the area of the 200 block of Edgeland Drive, according to officials.

The 15-year-old is described as white male, approximately 5′11″ tall, with black wavy hair, and brown eyes, police said.

Police say Randles was last seen wearing black athletic pants, a black Yosemite hoodie, and a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call (704) 847-5555 or 911.

WATCH: Burke County police searching for missing 60-year-old man

Burke County police searching for missing 60-year-old man

©2025 Cox Media Group