MATTHEWS, N.C. — The Matthews Police Department is investigating a series of break-ins at hotels in the area.

Police said the incidents involved four possible suspects, one of whom had braids.

Those suspects were captured on surveillance footage driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact Detective Vancil at 704-841-6755.

