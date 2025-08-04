Matthews Police need help locating missing teen

MATTHEWS, N.C. — The Matthews Police Department is seeking help with locating a missing teenager.
Mikayla Harlin, 15, was last seen in the 11200 block of Gladewater Drive in Matthews.
She is approximately 5-foot-two, weighs 125 pounds and has curly brown and red hair. She was last seen wearing biker shorts and a t-shirt.
If you have any information, call 911 or 704-847-5555.
No additional details have been made available.
