MATTHEWS, N.C. — Matthews police said Wednesday that officers are looking for a 60-year-old missing man who has a cognitive disorder.

Andrew Beverley is 6-foot-7 and is bald. He has a beard with some gray in it.

He was last seen wearing a tan, buttoned-up shirt, blue jean shorts, white socks with the NBA logo, and New Balance sneakers.

Call 911 or 704-847-5555 if you have any information.

