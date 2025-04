MATTHEWS, N.C. — A Charlotte airport pianist’s journey will continue on American Idol.

Monday night, the judges decided to put Matthews resident Josh King into the top 62.

He sang Hopelessly by Rick Astley in his first Hollywood week performance.

While King’s time on Idol will continue, another local contestant’s has come to an end.

The judges eliminated Granite Falls native Carsen Webb.

