Matthews’ town manager resigns, last day set for June 12

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Matthews will soon be on the hunt for a new town manager.
Becky Hawke’s last day is June 12. She announced she was leaving for another opportunity.
A Matthews spokesperson credited Hawke with leading the town through its $35 million bond referendum.
She is also credited with the partnership with Hendrick Central Piedmont for a new public safety training facility, as well as improving employee retention.
