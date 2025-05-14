Local

Matthews’ town manager resigns, last day set for June 12

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
MATTHEWS, N.C. — Matthews will soon be on the hunt for a new town manager.

Becky Hawke’s last day is June 12. She announced she was leaving for another opportunity.

A Matthews spokesperson credited Hawke with leading the town through its $35 million bond referendum.

She is also credited with the partnership with Hendrick Central Piedmont for a new public safety training facility, as well as improving employee retention.

