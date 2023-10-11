Mayor Lyles to ask permission to build new home in historic McCrorey Heights

CHARLOTTE — Mayor Vi Lyles is expected to ask city commissioners for permission to build a new home in McCrorey Heights.

You may remember she demolished the historic home originally on the site back in February of this year. That decision was met with skepticism from neighbors.

On Wednesday afternoon, Lyles will ask Charlotte’s Historic District Commission for permission to build a new home on the property.

The new house is being called the Alexander residence. It is a ranch-style brick building that is 27.5 feet at its tallest and 89 feet wide. Staff says it is about the same size of neighboring properties

The scrutiny over Mayor Lyles’ new home is because of where it is located and what it is replacing.

Lyles decided to demolish her original home back in February, saying it had severe water damage and foundation issues. But the home itself was steeped in Charlotte history.

That house was built in 1957 and was the longtime home to Isaac Heard, a prominent engineer for the Charlotte Douglas Airport. He went on to fight urban renewal with the city’s development office.

Charlotte’s first Black mayor, Harvey Gantt, designed the home’s carport and a room addition.

McCrorey Heights is a historic district, so all new construction has to be approved before it can be built.

Wednesday’s meeting starts at 1 p.m.

>> Channel 9′s Joe Bruno will share updates as they develop.

























©2023 Cox Media Group