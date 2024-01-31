Local

Mayor Lyles’ plan on hold to replace historic home with new one

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles’ plan to build a new home in place of this historic one is on hold.

The Historic District Commission did not approve her proposal to build a new home in the McCrorey Heights neighborhood.

She demolished the home she bought there last year.

“I submitted a proposal for a home to be built, which received revisions from the Historic District Commission,” Lyles said in a statement to Channel 9. “Due to my campaign and priorities as mayor of Charlotte, I haven’t had time to evaluate the proposal for resubmission.”

