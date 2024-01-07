Mebane City Council to vote on Buccee’s location on Monday

MEBANE, N.C. — The fate of North Carolina’s first Bucee’s could be decided on Monday.

The mega gas station attraction, which began in Texas, has set its sights on a location in Mebane.

That town is between Greensboro and Durham on I-85.

On Monday, the Mebane City Council will have the final say in the proposal after the town’s planning board already shot Buccee’s down.

They want to build a 74,000-square-foot building with 120 gas pumps and 650 parking spaces.

