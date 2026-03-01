Oseguera vs. Cannon: The race for district court judge in Mecklenburg County

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Two candidates are squaring off for a seat in Mecklenburg County District Court.

Incumbent Cecilia Oseguera is facing a challenge from Habekah Cannon.

Cannon is an abolitionist. That’s someone who advocates for the closing of jails and prisons, but she says she can separate her advocacy from the job.

“My role as an attorney is an advocate. I am a criminal defense attorney,” Cannon said. “That is my job, to advocate for my client. When I become judge, when I put on that robe and take that bench, I have to be impartial.”

“I do not believe, I firmly do not believe that advocacy has any part in the judiciary,” said Oseguera. “Advocacy is extremely important, absolutely important.”

Both candidates talked to Channel 9’s Hunter Sáenz about how they will approach the job.

