Mecklenburg County expects air conditioning outage at detention center

CHARLOTTE — The Mecklenburg County Detention Center is expecting a temporary air conditioning disruption and decreased function during a stretch of high temperatures in Charlotte.

Charlotte is facing a several-day-long stretch of highs in the hundreds starting Saturday.

Mecklenburg County announced that on Monday, the Mecklenburg County Detention Center Central will be without air conditioning starting at 6:30 a.m. until maintenance crews restore it to full function.

Officials said they expect the air to be restored by the afternoon.

Air conditioning will be running at 45% capacity over the weekend. Officials said they recognize the inconvenience and ask for patience.

WATCH: ‘Safe and cool’: Volunteers distribute water, resources to those experiencing homelessness

‘Safe and cool’: Volunteers distribute water, resources to those experiencing homelessness

©2025 Cox Media Group