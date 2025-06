MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Mecklenburg County Commissioners are inducting their longtime manager into the Order of the Hornet.

This is the highest honor bestowed by the board.

Commissioners will officially induct Dena Diorio into the organization Tuesday night.

This will also be Diorio’s last meeting before she officially retires at the end of the month.

VIDEO: Organization preparing young men for college and beyond inducts new members

Organization preparing young men for college and beyond inducts new members

©2025 Cox Media Group